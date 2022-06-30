Film adaptation of Roald Dahl's 'Matilda the Musical' to open 66th BFI London Film Fest

'Matilda the Musical' tells the story of Matilda Wormwood - a little girl with big curiosity whose parents content themselves with trashy TV and dodgy money-making schemes. On meeting her inspirational teacher, Miss Honey, Matilda is encouraged and begins conjuring her own fantastical tales. Excited to attend Crunchem Hall, Matilda is surprised to find the school is an ominous and oppressive place led by the villainous Miss Trunchbull.



Tricia Tuttle, BFI London Film Festival director, said in a statement given to 'Variety', "Like so many people who have been lucky enough to see it, I am a massive fan of this original stage musical, with Tim Minchin's infectiously brilliant songs bringing new depth to a classic of children's literature. With screenwriter Dennis Kelly, Matthew Warchus has smartly adapted his own production for the screen with absolute verve and gusto. And what a cast: Alisha Weir is a revelation as Matilda; Emma Thompson is a chillingly nasty Trunchbull and Lashana Lynch's Miss Honey will melt your heart."