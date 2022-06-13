From social realism to jingoism: Capitulation of the legendary YRF

An entire generation in the 1970s grew up mouthing dialogues of Amitabh Bachchan like, “Main aaj bhi phenke huye paise nahi uthata” (I still don’t pick up money thrown at me- Deewaar, 1975), “Anand marte nahi” (Anands of the world don’t die- Anand, 1971) and of course from Sholay. It was dizzying to find cinema in which the underdog always won eventually. In the sentimental 70s it filled us with hope.

Yash Chopra became my generation’s favourite director. We were driven by Chopra’s Vijays (Deewar, Trishul, Kala Patthar) and their ability to combat injustice and discrimination.

Post Chopra’s death in 2012, his cinema drew my critical interest. He was a successful storyteller who understood the audience and the market. YRF (Yash Raj Films) founded in 1970 became mainstream Hindi cinema’s final seal of approval. Insiders began to believe that films backed by YRF would reach millions and create a recall even if the box office may not. Even the most washed away productions of YRF have been considered a cut above the rest.

Chopra, a refugee impacted by Partition, made his filmmaking debut with Dhool Ka Phool (1959), a story of an unwed mother, her love child raised by a good Muslim. The sensitive and humane storyline was deftly dealt with by the 27-year-old director with the film using one of the most haunting lyrics in the subcontinent penned by Sahir Ludhianvi-- the super hit song ‘Tu Hindu banega, na Musalman banega/ Insaan ki aulad hai, insaan banega…’ (You will neither be a Hindu nor a Musalman/ Child of human beings, you will be known as just that…). The film went on to become the fourth highest grosser of the year, wining Filmfare Award for best story.

It was followed by a more political and socially relevant, Dharamputra (1961), in which a Muslim boy is raised by a Hindu family but who grows up to be a Hindu fundamentalist (the first adult role of Shashi Kapoor). It was Chopra’s statement against rising Hindu fundamentalism in post-Partition years. The film won National Award for the Best Feature Film at the 9th National Film Awards.

He ventured into post-Partition lost-and-found drama, Waqt (1965) and complex relationships in Ittefaq (1969) and Daag (1973) but never strayed from social realism. Deewar (1975) was made for the new audience of the 70s, in the backdrop of a poor, under-developed nation, migration and the rising number of the urban poor.