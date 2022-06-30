‘I am ‘filmy’ genetically! Doctor announced my blood group as U/A’, says Ranbir Kapoor in 'RK Tapes'

Ranbir Kapoor is playing a larger than life hero with the action entertainer Shamshera. Ranbir, who is coming to the big screen four years after he delivered the blockbuster 'Sanju', wowed everyone with his incredible intensity when the trailer of the much-awaited visual spectacle dropped!

The trailer revealed a fiercely guarded secret that Ranbir is playing the father, Shamshera, and the son, Balli, in this revenge drama! This is the first time Ranbir is playing two characters in the same film and he is relishing being part of a true blue Hindi film, something we have all grown up loving.

In the first episode of a three episodic candid video series titled ‘RK Tapes’ that will see him talk about Hindi cinema and everything that he loves about it, RK admits that he was born ‘filmy’! The superstar says that ‘doctor announced his blood group as U/A’ as soon as he was born! U/A, as we all know, stands for film censor certification.

Check out Ranbir speaking straight from his heart in the first episode – ‘Love For Hindi Cinema’: