Ibero-American Film Festival 2022: A glimpse into the Latin American history little known to us

The Embassy of Spain in India recently organised the first Ibero-American Film Festival in New Delhi, in collaboration with Ibero-American embassies. Nine days, 16 countries, and 16 films that showed us the rich, tragic, political, violent history of these countries, curated specially for an audience that still remains largely unaware of it.

The Cuban film Inocencia (2018) was one that though set in an entirely different world, separated from ours by cultures, languages, and vast oceans, still felt very close to home. Based on a true event that happened in 1871, November 27, the film depicts just how damaging colonialism was to everyone who were victim of it.

The story revolved around a medical college, where the students were imprisoned on fabricated charges. The Commissioner wanted money in exchange for their freedom, but the Spanish Voluntary Army wanted their lives, to set an example so that no one ever dared to rebel against the Spanish rule on the island. Ultimately, eight of those students were gunned down by the firing squad to satisfy the blood-thirsty army. The movie traced the journey of another medical student, a friend of those executed, who spent 16 years finding the bodies of his friends, trying to give them the martyr status that the colonial rulers had denied him.