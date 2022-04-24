In search of the community spirit

These days I wake up with a song playing incessantly in my head. “Maanjha”, the Amit Trivedi-Swanand Kirkire compositionin Abhishek Kapoor’s 2013 film Kai Po Che. Kirkire’s lyrics are sane, sobering as well as sanguine in the light of the torn social fabric they refer to in the Ahmedabad of the 2000s portrayed in the film. It’s the Gujarat tormented by earthquake, Godhra and communal riots.

It might seem simplistic, righteous and escapist to keep the faith in the community spirit, given the times, when the steadily growing political and religious polarisation has taken a vicious and seemingly irreversible violent turn, but I have been thinking a lot of late about the social pictures that our films have been trying to paint over the years.

I have been thinking of Hindi mainstream cinema that has been about neighbourhoods, localities, communitiesand how it has addressed ideas of diversity, eclecticism and differences as well as unity and solidarity within these settings.

Kai Po Che, based on Chetan Bhagat’s ‘The 3 Mistakes of my Life’, is a about how politics and intolerance in the world around them takes its toll on the innocent friendship of Ishaan Bhatt (Sushant Singh Rajput), Omkar Shastri (Amit Sadh) and Govind Patel (Rajkummar Rao). The three come together to open an academy to train and promote talented, young, local cricketers in Ahmedabad. Things unravel for them after the havoc wreaked by the earthquake and Hindu-Muslim politics rearing its ugly head in the relief camps and later after the Godhra train massacres and the riots.