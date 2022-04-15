KGF Chapter 2 Review: Annoyingly cacophonous and noisy

There’s a car chase in the middle of Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 that feels like being on a simulated rollercoaster; in fact, the entire film is such. One which gives you an adrenaline rush and a dizzying high or leaves you utterly and sorely disoriented. 90 per cent of the Indian film viewers appear to belong to the former category. Unfortunately, I am the contrarian, carping minority.

For me the act of viewing the blockbuster has been all about the tough task of figuring exactly what was transpiring on screen. And not that I am not aware of or haven’t watched the prequel. At first glance, the tale of the rise of the Robinhood like Rocky, his many battles with the Establishment, the government, and his adversaries—the biggest of the villains being Adheera (Sanjay Dutt)—and his monopoly over the empire of Kolar Gold Fields appears to be simple and straightforward. It’s the telling of the surreal fantasy that lacks coherence and rationality of any kind, or at least how one has come to understand the meaning of cogency.

Haphazardly strung together characters and scenes with anyone making an entry at any point and exiting at will, jumping from one situation to another. All the mess is underlined by a protracted voiceover, jangling background score and people shouting bombastic dialogues than saying the lines to each other normally. I haven’t come across a more annoyingly cacophonous and noisy film in recent times. Then there is “rocking star Yash”, as he is described, with his characteristic beard, hair, formal pant-shirt, barely moving any facial muscle and wearing little by way of expression other than a scowl. As for the much-touted visual scale and ambition—the muddy look and clay like texture of the film barely take the breath away. Instead, they make its predecessor feel like a spot of sunshine, even though the blood and gore would be about the same measure in both.