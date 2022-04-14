KGF 2 breaks record of Avengers Endgame, Baahubali 2; takes top spot with advance booking of 2.9 mn tickets

KGF Chapter 2 has smashed all the records at the box office, as the movie has not only created history by setting a new advance ticket record at the BMS but also by breaking records of movies like Bahubali 2, KGF has even left behind megahit flicks like Avengers and Endgame. The Prashanth Neel film was historic since the day the advances opened, and now took the top spot by selling 2.9M tickets in advance.