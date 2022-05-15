Last Film Show: For the love of cinema

Filmmaker Pan Nalin’s Last Film Show, or the Chhello Show, recently became the first Gujarati film to be dubbed entirely in Spanish, and to find an overseas release post-Covid. Giddy with joy, Nalin is thrilled to see Indian films reaching global audiences, who are loving our cinema, even with subtitles and dubs.

For the director, the film was special because he “was desperate to make a film where we celebrate lightness and innocence, where we go back to a natural, organic and timeless way of living.” The director also felt a sense of urgency while making this film because he feels cinema has been reduced to content and commodity now. “Content is the king, and cinema is now reduced to its sidekick. So before it is too late, I had to make the Last Film Show,” says he.

As much as he appreciates how technology has evolved cinema and how writers and directors are getting more opportunities in the industry, he can’t help but feel sad at what he terms a flood of “manufactured emotions”.

Nalin’s Last Film Show revolves around the life of Samay, who tries to translate his love for cinema into reality by opening a movie theatre. The film is also autobiographical in parts as it traces parts of his childhood through the lead character Samay. Just like Samay, Nalin too never had been to the movies till he was eight due to his family’s struggles. Just like Samay, Nalin had nothing to lose but a whole world to discover. And just like Samay, Nalin’s world too changed when he saw a film at the age of nine, “enlightening” him.