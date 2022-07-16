Leena Manimekalai’s Kaali too deep for the pious?

As I write this piece, Indian filmmaker and poet Leena Manimekalai has been moved to a “safe home” by Toronto Police.

In the latest development related to her new film Kaali, that has been in the eye of the storm for over ten days now, both Toronto Metropolitan University that hosted the programme that the film is a part of, and Aga Khan Museum that exhibited the programme have been “pressurised by the Indian High Commission to issue a regret statement”, she says, adding, “The university I belong to, York University, stands by me and my work.”

Manimekalai, originally from Madurai in Tamil Nadu, is currently in Canada pursuing Graduate Fellowship of Academic Distinction programme at York University, Toronto.

All hell broke loose earlier this month when she tweeted a poster to announce the launch of her performance documentary Kaali. The sight in it, of goddess Kaali smoking, with a Pride flag in one of her hands, led to FIRs against her in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for “hurting religious sentiments” with the “objectionable and offensive” poster. Subsequently Indian High Commission in Ottawa asked the Canadian authorities to withdraw the ‘provocative material’ and Twitter withheld the tweet in India “in response to a legal demand” even as threats of rape and beheading, the vitriol, violence and misogyny against her continued unabated on social media.

“Will @TwitterIndia withhold the tweets of the 200000 hate mongers?!” asked Leena in a tweet. “Kaali cannot be lynched. Kaali cannot be raped. Kaali cannot be destroyed. She is the goddess of death,” she said.

It brought Kaali—her many avatars, embodiments and interpretations—into public discourse. But what about the film itself ? Somewhere in the intense hatemongering, the documentary, its theme and intent seem to have got lost. There’s certainly more to it than the decontextualised interpretations of an image on the poster.

“Nobody has seen the film extract except those 50-odd people who had attended the launch on Canada Day celebrations,” says Manimekalai. The director’s cut is not yet ready. Grading, mixing is pending. “It was shot as proof of concept for a long form film,” she says.

Kaali is a performance documentary done as an academic project for the programme “Under the Tent”, managed by Canadian Chair of Excellence in Research Creation (CERC—Migration) at Toronto Metropolitan University. Manimekalai was chosen as one of the 18 cohorts who are film graduates across Canadian Universities. “As a current Master of Fine Arts graduate student in Film at York University, I had participated in the programme and Kaali is my creative piece on ‘Multiculturalism in Canada’,” says Manimekalai.