FIR lodged in Bhopal against Mahua Moitra over remarks on Goddess Kaali

Moitra triggered a row on Tuesday while addressing a conclave where she said that she had every right as an individual to imagine Goddess Kaali as meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess, as each person had his or her unique way of worshipping deities.



Chouhan alleged that Moitra deliberately made the remarks without knowing anything about Hindu religion and religious beliefs.



The Chief Minister added that Moitra's statement has hurt the religious feelings of Hindus.



"We will not tolerate disrespect towards Hindu gods and goddesses at any cost," he added.