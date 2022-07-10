Missing the Mahatma in 'RRR' was deliberate but historically flawed

The recent film RRR directed by S.S. Rajamouli presented the story of two marginalised and neglected figures from Indian freedom struggle, namely Alluri Sitharama Raju and Gond leader Komaram Bheem.

But the treatment was problematic. Alluri Sitharama Raju was portrayed as a British police officer who, only after his encounter with Komaram Bheem, decided to rebel against the Raj. But Alluri Sitharama Raju was never a part of the British colonial administration and he was inspired by the Noncooperation movement.

Similarly, Komaram Bheem was a leader in his own right and was continuing the historic resistance led by the Gonds against the British empire that began with the rebellion of Ramji Gond in 1857. In this post-truth era of ‘WhatsApp University’, the real story of these two great figures threaten to get buried under the false narrative shown in the film.

Alluri was the leader of the famous Rampa rebellion in the Madras presidency between 1922 and 1924. Born on 4th July, 1887/88 to Venkata Rama Raju and Suryanarayanamma at Pandrangi, Vishakhapatnam. Alluri lost his father, a roving photographer, at a tender age and the family was forced to move from one place to another in search of a living. Alluri had to drop out of school when he was in class V. Drawn to religion, he is said to have adopted the life of a brahmachari around 1918 and went on pilgrimages to the Himalayas and Nasik on foot.

Possibly it was during these pilgrimages that Alluri came in contact with the Ghadarite revolutionary Prithvi Singh Azad, who was arrested in 1914 following the failure of Ghadar Munity. Prithvi Singh was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment but escaped by jumping from a running train while he was being transported from one jail to another.

According to Alluri’s biographer Ponnaluri Radhakrishna Murthy, Prthivi Singh introduced Alluri to a revolutionary group operating from Chittagong. A British Intelligence officer also reported in February 1924, ‘the latest information about Raju is that he is a member of some Calcutta secret society which is engaged in the manufacture of bombs, etc., and that having come under the notice of the police, he returned to his native haunts’.