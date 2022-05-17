Of Ukraine, Russia and India: Cannes Film Festival daily diary

Fremaux was as ambiguous on the choice of Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov’s film Tchaikovsky’s Wife that features in the competition section of the festival. Fremaux defended the choice of the film that has been sanctioned by many countries because of the Russian money involved (Kinoprime Foundation is one of the production companies), saying that rules apply to films shot after February 24, when the main Russian invasion of Ukraine began. “No film produced since February 24 has been selected. The film [Tchaikovsky’s Wife] had already been shot so that is the rule we decided to follow.” He also asserted that filmmakers like Serebrennikov have been critical of their government, taken major risks by doing so and continue to make films under tremendous pressures and dangers.

While Fremaux wasn’t in agreement with the “radical” Ukrainian line of a total boycott of Russia and the Russians, he said that any anti-Russian stand was good and that other festivals should also try and assess it. However, he underlined the resistance should be against and denouncement should be of the “official”, “Russian government” line.

Fremaux was slick and slippery when questioned on the underrepresentation of women directors in the festival, saying that they formed 25% of those in the competition section and 27% in the overall selection. 75% of the French films are by women and women filmmakers comprised 25% of those who applied to Cannes. “I don’t think the total of five films out of 21 directed by women in competition could be considered few,” he said, while adding that there is no rule, dogma or quota on gender equality.