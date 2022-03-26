Oscars 2022: In search of life’s deeper meanings

With Khabar Lahariya opting to dissociate itself from Writing With Fire, Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh’s documentary feature on three of its journalists, stating that it doesn’t capture the complexity of the organisation’s work, the fate of the film at the 94th Academy Awards now hangs in balance. This, when just the other day, the first ever Indian nominee in the category was looking like a serious contender.

However, it has tough challenge in Stanley Nelson’s documentary Attica, that captures the prison uprising at the Attica Correctional Facility in New York back in September 1971. Or the other American frontrunner, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) on the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival.

Then there is an unusual India connect in another favourite in the same category—Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s animated documentary Flee about a gay man, Amin Nawabi’s journey from Afghanistan to becoming a refugee in Denmark. There is a short sequence early in the film where two young Kabul girls are shown trading playing cards with Bollywood star portraits on them; a Vivek Mushran one exchanged for a winking Anil Kapoor.

The Danish film also happens to be one of the final five in the international feature category, arguably the most well fought and featuring the most compelling works from the world over. On the face of it Flee is about making a heart-breaking but necessary getaway from the dangers at home in Afghanistan to starting from a scratch amidst several insecurities, inequities and uncertainties and building life anew in a seemingly safe European space. It’s about what all it takes for an asylum to truly become home and hearth.

However, relevant as it might be given the refugee crisis coming to fore again with the Russia-Ukraine war, Flee isn’t just about jumping international territorial boundaries. It’s also about breaking the shackles, venturing on a journey within and homing in on one’s true identity and finding happiness and peace with one’s own self.

This metaphor of an inner exploration of the spirit and the soul is what unites the other four nominees as well. Bhutan’s first-ever Oscar nominee, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom tagline is “Find what you seek, in a place you never expected.” A young teacher, Ugyen (Sherab Dorji), is sent off by the government authorities to teach at a remote, high-altitude school in Lunana, only to find himself recalibrating life. It’s about letting go of the illusory ambitions and finding hope and happiness in simplicity, togetherness, companionship and community. A message that seems to have reached out to and resonated with the world left broken and fragmented in the wake of Covid-19.