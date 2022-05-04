Pak artists get global recognition: Proud, yet prejudiced

Being a Pakistani who has spent the major part of her life in Pakistan, I do not recall consuming Pakistani content much. When I was young, Bollywood and Hollywood influenced my media choices significantly. Whether those were wedding dances or love references, Bollywood formed the basis of every emotion.

For many girls of my generation who have grown up watching Karan Johar films, the real-life better not be much different from that of Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Hence, on one hand we all wanted a soft romantic lover like Shah Rukh Khan who would make us feel over the moon. And on the other hand, we dared not to look any less than a Manish Malhotra-clad bride in Yash Chopra’s cinema.

However, in many households singing and dancing all time was not considered socially acceptable, especially for girls. Little did it matter for them as every time their parents left the house this was the first thing any girl wanted to do. Pakistani weddings back then (and even now) were heavily influenced by Bollywood and looked no less than a Karan Johar’s film set if the finances permitted.

Being a post-colonial country taking immense pride in mastering the language and culture of the colonial masters, people took pride in having a knack for watching Hollywood films. It was considered a sign of refined taste and culture to have a sound knowledge of the latest films in English language.

Being a Bollywood buff through and through, I had little or no interest in English films. However, to fit in and give some authentic proof of my being cool enough, I sneakily learned the names of a few famous Hollywood films. Every time someone asked me my favourite film, I could always make some tweaks. Easy!

Contrarily, we did not have much idea about our Pakistani artists. Pop music inspired by western music was reaching unprecedented heights during the 90s. Pakistani drama was always popular among the masses and was considered one of the most easily accessible entertainment options for the Pakistanis.