Propagandist Cinema: The rise and rise of hate in Bollywood

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files epitomises the sense of hatred overtaking the Hindi film industry. The irrational support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several ministers of the central government and state governments has helped such hatred to spread and expand. The Prime Minister did not just stop at posing in support of The Kashmir Files, he went a step further to tell his party's MPs that 'TKF’ had to be passionately promoted.

He seemed not to know which imaginary 'ecosystem' he was referring to that was stopping the film from succeeding, while he himself created an 'ecosystem' for its promotion.

The effect of this endorsement is visible. Supporters of BJP are organising shows of this film at private, institutional and government levels. People are being urged to watch this film. In fact, the film strengthens the BJP's 'politics of hate'. It is a wildfire-like extension of its hate rallies and public meetings.

Everyone in the Hindi film industry is amazed. Both staunch supporters and silent critics of 'TKF’ are beginning to comprehend its astonishing success.

This one film has struck a body blow to the decades-old secular stream and perceptions of the Hindi film industry. The members of the film fraternity who dislike both the craft and idea of this film are also not coming out in the open. They have maintained a firm silence. It looks like everyone is waiting for the storm to pass.

The first glimpse of hatred in Hindi films can be seen in Anil Sharma's film Gadar. However, even in Gadar, Anil Sharma did a tight-rope walk by showing Gandhian Muslims in Pakistan. This balance has been the tradition of Hindi films. In addition to targeting Pakistan and Muslims, the writers and directors have always had a patriotic Muslim character in their films. We also saw a similar character in Rohit Shetty's recently released masala entertainer Sooryavanshi.

Mani Ratnam's Roja was the first film that created a special image by giving faces, names and costumes to terrorists in Hindi films. Before that, villainous terrorists were only from neighbouring countries, foreign nations or elsewhere. Wearing a Pathani suit in Roja, the terrorist was shown moving from Pakistan to the border. His look (netted cap, surma-cast eyes and checked scarf over the shoulder) gave away his identity as a Muslim terrorist.