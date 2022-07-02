Ranbir's big dream: To play villain once in his lifetime

"We invariably side with the hero," Ranbir said in the video. "But if there was no villain for the hero to show his heroism, how would a hero be a hero? I have a dream that once I will do a negative role and people will tell their kids 'so jaa, so jaa nahi toh Ranbir aa jayega'!"



He added: "As our cinema evolves, the villain's character too is becoming more and more complex and interesting. I'm looking forward to the bad guys we are yet to watch, to the actors who will scare us out of our seats and to the villains that will redefine evil."