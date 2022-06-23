Sona is one of the most refreshing characters I have played on-screen: Vaani Kapoor on her role in Shamshera

Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor is an adrenaline pumping action entertainer which is set to release in IMAX in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu on July 22, 2022.

Directed by Karan Malhotra of Agneepath fame, the film is highly anticipated because it marks Ranbir’s return to the cinemas after 4 years since Sanju’s release. Vaani and Ranbir’s pairing is one of the freshest jodis to hit the screen in 2022 and she reveals that her character ‘plays an important role in building the narrative’ of Shamshera.

Vaani says, “I play the character of Sona, the most sought after travelling performer of India in the 1800’s. I have always chosen roles where my character pivots the script in a certain direction and in Shamshera too, Sona plays an important role in building the narrative. I’m thankful to Karan Malhotra for seeing me in this role. He held my hand at every step of the way and guided me to bring Sona to life.”