Reel Life: Lukas Dhont’s 'Close' is an attempt to claim one's deeper self

Dhont’s follow up to it, Close, also treads on the issues of gender, identity and sexuality with characteristic fluidity, flair, and finesse. It won the Grand Prix at Cannes this year. The confrontations here, however, are of another kind—about transformations in the buddy spirit, in your ties with a dear friend that have a deep impact in shaping you.

At one level Close is about the first experience of mortality and reconciliation with it— the anger, resentment for someone close to you who chose to leave and the poignant concern that he, hopefully, didn’t suffer in the last few minutes; living with the guilt of having precipitated the departure and the resultant overwhelming, unexpressed grief that comes to weigh life down.

Close, in that sense, is in the same experiential zone—a journey to atonement like Krzysztof Kieslowski’s Three Colours Blue and even more so, our very own, Umesh Kulkarni’s Marathi film, Vihir.

However, more than the demise of an individual, it is about the exploration of the passing of a friendship. The distance, divide and rupture and the breaks and betrayals. Appropriately so, in a press meet after winning the award, Dhont dedicated it to “friendships lost in the course of time”.

“I have paid tribute to friends I’d lost touch with, by my own doing because I kept my distance and felt as if I’d betrayed them,” he said in an interview. It’s about how joys and intimacy of boy bonding turn unruly with the approach of adolescence and the disarray and confusion that get hatched by the accompanying new desires. It is about intimations of queerness amid expectations of masculinity. How you are drawn to yet want to run away from a person and, in the process, push him away into an abyss of his own. Closure for the loss lies in a simple confession and the painful admission: that you miss him.