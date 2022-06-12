Reel Life: Sarkari stars in their hour of reckoning

In 2008, at the time of the release of Singh is Kinng, I had written a profile of Akshay Kumar for Outlook magazine in which we had called him the crown prince. Over the decade and a half, one has witnessed the contender to the throne finally becoming the king. Not just ruling Bollywood but also being offered several other coveted roles on a platter, something one hadn’t quite foreseen back then for the star of macho action blockbusters and comic capers.

Playing a celebrity journalist, for instance, Kumar was one of the rare ones to be allowed to grill Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the elections round the corner in 2019 over such significant national issues like the many modes of eating a mango.

This weekend he was jokingly conferred the honorary title of professor of history at the WhatsApp University of Hindutva, what with his remarks on the need to rewrite our academic books that he felt taught little about the “last Hindu king” Prithviraj Chauhan, the role he dons in his latest film, Samrat Prithviraj.

If that wasn’t enough, he was also the expert archaeologist offering his deep perspective on the Varanasi Gyanvapi mosque case—“Dekhne mein shivling hi lagta hai”—in the thick of the talk of debris of old temples having been found there. Incidentally, in his forthcoming film, Ram Setu, he does play an archaeologist exploring the myth surrounding the bridge that Ram’s army is supposed to have built all the way to Lanka.

If these lower depths of shameless co-option of his stardom to the majoritarian agenda weren’t enough, Kumar also hit the very bottom professionally with Samrat Prithviraj turning out to be a disaster at the box office, its earnings on Monday pitched at a mere Rs. 5 crore and reports of shows being reduced Tuesday onwards.

Last heard it had earned a mere Rs. 48 crore in the domestic circuit in five days. This when the teaser of the film had been unspooled with much fanfare some months ago. There was the showreel of the auspicious havan being done by the team, even as tweets from Akshay Kumar fans aka Akkians lambasted the three Khans for eulogising the Mughals and claiming that their own Hindu hero will finally get the veer Hindu raja his due on the big screen.

Where did the fan army vanish at the crucial hour of the film’s release? Why have they abandoned him, not just when it comes to the historical but an assortment of big recent outings like Laxmii, Bellbottom and Bachchhan Paandey.

Something similar happened a couple of weeks back to the Queen of the Establishment. Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad also tanked, collecting a laughable Rs 4500 on the eighth day of its release. Like Kumar, Ranaut too had been a different creature back in 2015 when I had met her for another one of the interviews for Outlook.

Fresh from the success of Tanu Weds Manu Returns she seemed like a rooted and free-spirited girl next door in her lived-in Khar penthouse. We had called her “a girl who has kicked a hornet’s nest”. Prophetic indeed!