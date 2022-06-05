Reel Life: Making home for the outsider

The day after the start of the Cannes Film Festival, filmmaker Pa Ranjith and I are discussing the opening film, Michel Hazanavicius’ Coupez! (Final Cut), both of us appalled, among other things, by the ludicrous and funny stereotype that it boxes a Japanese character—that of a TV producer, the only significant one in the film taken from the original—Shinichiro Ueda’s cult Japanese box-office success, One Cut of the Dead, an inventive and energetic microbudget film about the shoot of a zombie film.

A lot, obviously, seems to have got lost in translation and the occasion. The empathetic, self-reflexiveness of Ueda makes way for Hazanavicius’ unconvincing, wannabe lowbrow filmmaking. The original celebrated cinema of its own kind—low budget and independent, the French remake is at sea when it comes to its own identity. So, the unheard-of actors of the original, get replaced by well-known names, including Berenice Bejo, who have had previous outings with their films at Cannes. The overt home video elements, deliberately grungy aesthetics and improvisational feel clash with the cultivated sophistication and in your face glamour of the festival’s opening event.

Zombies are nothing new to Cannes. Back in 2019 the jury had been out on whether Jim Jarmusch’s Tilda SwintonAdam Driver starrer The Dead Don’t Die was worthy enough to be given the honour of the opening film. With Hazanavicius the trouble is more of representation and decontextualisation. Why retain Yoshiko Takehara (Donguri in the original), to play Madame Matsuda here? Her eccentricity that felt rooted in the original plays out like a bad, racist joke in the remake. Is naming French characters after the Japanese originals— Chinatsu, Higurashi, Hosoda, Yamakoshi—is Hazanavicius doffing a hat to the original or othering an entire country and culture?

Thankfully, this thread of otherization, found more thoughtful explorations in a bunch of other films in the festival, most of them set in Europe, America and England. Swedish filmmaker Ruben Ostlund’s Palme D’Or winning Triangle of Sadness, is a trenchant takedown of privileges of class and deserves a separate writeup but there were others to give it company in the way they cast a gaze at entitlement or the denial and lack of it.