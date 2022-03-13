Reel Life: Making News, Breaking News Her Own Way

It feels entirely appropriate to be penning down my thoughts about a seminal film on three intrepid Dalit women journalists from Uttar Pradesh on March 8. It’s international women’s day; the exit poll predictions of the state legislative assembly elections in Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and, especially UP, have come in, results are just a couple of days away; Indian journalism, by and large, looks impossible to be rescued from its state of ludicrousness and the dark clouds of caste-based discrimination in India are unlikely to blow away from the horizon soon.

Above all, Academy Awards are two weekends away, and the tale of Meera Devi, Suneeta Prajapati and Shyamkali Devi— Writing With Fire—does have all that it takes to bring home the Oscar to India, the country’s first ever nominee in the Best Documentary Feature category.

Electoral, caste and gender politics permeate the Rintu Thomas-Sushmit Ghosh documentary, on the only Dalit women-led Indian newspaper Khabar Lahariya’s journalists. But what struck the deepest chord is its take on the Indian media. Spread over the time between 2016 when the UP-based grassroots paper was transitioning to digital and the 2019 general elections, the film is bookended by its protagonists’ heartening views on their own calling.

Somewhere at the beginning Meera Devi talks of journalism as the “essence of democracy”, how it is the voice of people and that the journalists need to use their power responsibly to fight for the rights of and ensure justice for the masses.

As the film ends with vignettes of polarisation and the rise of the militant Hindutva in UP, we have it questioning, through its central figures, what the media was doing when the country was changing so perilously? Was it playing the role of the voice of the masses? Was it mirroring the societal churn? Was it seeking accountability from the powers that be? Was it speaking truth to power? Was it being the fourth pillar of democracy?

In coming this full circle Writing With Fire leaves a lot for us to introspect and rue. The reproach of the co-opted mainstream media is implicit in the doggedness and commitment of Meera, Suneeta and Shyamkali. They are the admirable mirrors that the film holds to the Indian media at large.