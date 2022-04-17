Reel Life: The complex world of Asghar Farhadi

The title of the documentary by the Iranian filmmaker Azadeh Masihzadeh—All Winners, All Losers—could well be the title for the drama unfolding on the sidelines of her mentor Asghar Farhadi’s new film, A Hero. One in which no one appears to be emerging with flying colours.

Reports in foreign film publications last week spoke of Masihzadeh accusing the two times Oscar winner auteur of stealing the idea for his new film from the one she made during a filmmaking workshop held by Farhadi himself in 2014 in Tehran and which was first screened in 2018.

Based on a real-life incident, Masihzadeh’s film is about Shokri, a prisoner from Shiraz in Iran who finds a bag full of money on a day out of prison and decides to return it to the owner. A similar incident is what A Hero pivots on. In the film a bag of gold coins is returned to the owner. This, despite the fact, that the money could have set the guys free of debt and helped commute the sentence or get pardon.

Both leave the viewer with a complicated feeling of inspiration, upliftment yet a doubt, uncertainty and cynicism. And several questions—was the gesture a genuine act of goodness? Or was it goodness that came with a motive? Does it make it any less of a goodness? Would anyone be good if it were not from the gains that come out of it? Is this true altruism?

What also gets dwelled on is the judgmental nature of people and society at large. How easily we put individuals on a pedestal and just as frantically, at the slightest hint of the unfavourable and disagreeable, bring them down. Is that what we are doing to Farhadi as well?

“I think it is important to emphasize that A Hero, like Asghar Farhadi’s other films, features complex situations where the lives of the characters are built upon one another. The story of this former prisoner finding gold in the street and giving it back to its owner is only the starting point of the plot of A Hero. The remaining is Asghar’s pure creation,” said Alexandre Mallet-Guy, the film’s French producer in an interview to Variety.