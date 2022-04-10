Reel Life: The Sound of Silence

The 94th Academy Awards will go down in history for the unseemly Will Smith-Chris Rock Slapgate incident. But it was historic in another heart warming way which would need to be reiterated consistently in the years to come.

When Sian Heder’s CODA took three awards—for the best picture, the best supporting actor and best adapted screenplay—it was a significant moment. However, neither for being the first film to get a best film Oscar for a streaming service (AppleTV+), nor for being the first Sundance Film Festival top prize winner to get the coveted trophy.

CODA posted a landmark for being the first film with a predominantly deaf cast to win the best picture award. Troy Kotsur became the first deaf male actor to win best supporting actor trophy. Incidentally, Kotsur’s co-star in CODA, Marlee Matlin is the first deaf actor to have received the award for her performance in Children of a Lesser God (1986).

CODA did polarise people and there were conflicting views aplenty on its merits as a film. A section of cineastes considers the “sweet” film’s big win as a “sympathy vote” in a year when there were several better, more deserving titles. Some others think the film’s overarching “family feeling” and the bittersweet, life-affirming element worked like a magic potion in the strife-torn pandemic times.

What can’t be disputed is the fact the award for CODA is a nod to inclusivity and an acknowledgment of the deaf culture. “A powerful representation of the deaf community to audiences”, is how Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video, described it, appreciating it for “breaking so many barriers in the process”. It helps bring inclusion and accessibility to the forefront, said Jamie Erlicht, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video.

In his acceptance speech Kotsur dedicated the win to the deaf community, the CODA community, as well as the disabled community. “This is our moment.”