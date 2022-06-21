Shabaash Mithu: Seems like a good shot

Srijit Mukherjee is a prolific writer-filmmaker best known for his Bengali films. He had also written and directed Begum Jaan, a Hindi film that was rather disappointing despite the presence of fine actors led by Vidya Balan.

Mukherjee’s upcoming Hindi film is Shabaash Mithu, a biographical sports drama based on the life of Mithali Raj, former captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, who retired from the game on June 8 this year. Raj represented her national squad for 21 years. Her performance as a top-order batsman has inspired young women who play the game in remote towns and villages with the hope that they will wear the India Blue someday.

Viewed in that context, Mukherjee has chosen a timely and important subject. The trailer was released on June 20, a few days after Raj’s retirement. The film will hit the marquee on July 15. Shabaash Mithu stars Taapsee Pannu as Raj, Mumtaz Sorcar as Jhulan Goswami and Vijay Raaz as the former’s coach who has a dream, among others.