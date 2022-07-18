Sharmila Tagore shares 3 things about Rajesh Khanna on his 10th death anniversary

1. Sharmila Tagore, superstar Rajesh Khanna’s favourite co-star, mentions that women came out in droves to see him. She says “There was a long queue of women from nine to ninety outside the studio where we worked. The hysteria was unprecedented.” Sharmila also mentions, “He (Rajesh Khanna) probably didn’t have the attributes that are normally associated with a hero, what he had was a disarming smile, youthful energy and an innate sense of drama and a well-modulated voice which he used to his fullest advantage.”