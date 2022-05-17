Sony Pictures Classics snaps up Cannes title 'All The People I'll Never Be'

The movie centers on 25-year-old Freddie, who impulsively returns to South Korea for the first time, where she was born before being adopted and raised in France. The headstrong young woman starts looking for her biological parents in a country she knows so little about, taking her life in new and unexpected directions.



Produced by Charlotte Vincent under her Aurora Films banner and Katia Khazak, co-produced by Hanneke Van Der Tas, Cassandre Warnauts, and Jean-Yves Roubin, and associate produced by Ha Min-Ho and Chou, the film stars Park Ji-Min, Oh Kwang-Rok, Guka Han, Kim Sun-Young, Yoann Zimmer and Louis-Do De Lencquesaing.



"I'm tremendously excited to work together with Sony Pictures Classics," said Chou. "They are home to so many great films. I'm looking forward to sharing 'Return to Seoul' with their audiences worldwide."



'Return to Seoul' is Chou's second feature film following 2016's 'Diamond Island'.