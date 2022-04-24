The changing face of Kolkata International Film Festival

A celebrated critic once suggested that most good movies are about the style, tone and vision of their makers. A director will strike a chord in your imagination and you will be compelled to succumb and seek out his/her other works. Directors soon become like friends. One film-maker is delighted by the shamelessness of human nature, while another is charged by the lurid possibilities of religious guilt. Yet another celebrates individuals in a nation that suspects them, while another is astonished by things some do to be happy. Some champion the struggle of man’s spirit against the physical facts of the world while another creates images that hint at guilty dreams. Sooner or later, every true lover of cinema arrives at the feet of the Japanese master Ozu and understands that ultimately movies are not about moving – but being moved.

Over the last decade however (under the new government) Veterans believe that the KIFF has moved away, distracted, it’s essence, corrupted, diluted and transited from classy to massy. Forever inviting Bollywood’s resident legend, Amitabh Bachchan as Chief Guest and a host of dazzlers, it appears to celebrate the gloss n’ glitz of showbiz rather than focus on lighting a candle on the altar of quality cinema that has no boundaries, is impervious to star dazzle or box office compulsions and remains committed to capture a moment of discovery and make it immortal.

Supporters of this new move however disagree and insist that it’s about moving with the times and changing with the needs, being more pluralistic, inclusive and democratic. Phase out the earlier us v/s them tag, arthouse v/s commercial divide. Short films, Documentary and Bengali film sections have been introduced to expand the Programme-base along with lucrative prize money. All this, suggests fans of this thrust, is to blend art with commerce that connects with the common man and delete the intimidation and cultural inferiority factor experienced earlier by lesser mortals. Point is: Is this all-embracing gesture good or bad for the basic vision and mission of KIFF?

Ex-FTII student and filmmaker Judhajit Sarkar takes first strike, with all guns blazing! “Any resemblance to the earlier version – eighties and nineties – is a coincidence! KIFF has been trivialised and made into a mela, tamasha with a dumbed-down hungry for – software TV channel dumbos running after any random TV/film actor hanging out at Nandan! The earlier focus on cinema with a capital C has been hijacked by Bollywood and Tollywood glamour with most personalities coming to KIFF to be seen, interviewed and offer the fake doctored crap people want to hear! Checkout how many of the stars or audiences stay back to watch the curtain raiser/opening film once the hoo-haa of the glitzy inauguration is over.

What a fall was there, my country men! I mostly stay away, going only for some select films. Brilliant orator, debater, filmmaker and Dean of SRFTI, Ashok Vishwanathan is next and appears ambivalent. “Well, these aren’t the nineties and hence you can’t do a Yesterday Once More refrain. Things change. Perspectives and compulsions change. I think that KIFF has retained its basic spirit – screening quality films, local and global – but in deference to the times has affected some structural shifts. When you consciously make it massy, there are bound to be consequences regarding the profile and image of the festival & alongside views from critics & supporters. Comes with the territory. Have Cannes, Venice, Berlin, Toronto, etc retained the earlier vision in letter and spirit? Not possible. Sure, I do sometimes miss the earlier intensity of the more-informed festival-wallahs, but we live in nano-second times where instant-gratification rules and digital is king. So, considering this environment, KIFF is at least a week long cultural Oasis. Vishwanathan however wishes that the choice of film personalities from other parts of the country, are better selected. Instead of glam dolls and cardboard hunks, from Bollywood why not get the culturally and more evolved types like Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee or Mamooty and Mohanlal? A mix n’ match of the arthouse and commercial could provide the balance to maintain the status quo.