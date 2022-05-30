Who choreographed 'Pehla Nasha' in 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'?

What happened to Mansoor Ali Khan? Aamir Khan’s cousin made four films Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Akele Hum Akele Tum and Josh. He then migrated out of Mumbai to devote his time to farming.

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar which was Mansoor’s second feature film was inured in controversies from the word go.The cast kept changing right into the shooting. For the female lead, Girija Shettar, a British actress who had worked with the likes Mani Ratnam and Priyadarshan in the South, was finalized. She even shot for the film. But Girija was replaced by Ayesha Jhulka

For Deepak Tijori’s role, Milind Soman had already shot for nearly 70 percent of the film before he was given marching orders . For the role of Aamir’s elder brother Aditya Pancholi was the first choice. He was replaced by Mamik Singh who found fleeting fame after the film but soon faded away.