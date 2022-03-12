First Person: A ‘Sufi’ Basant in Nizamuddin

The day before Saraswati Puja this year, a wave of nostalgia swept over me as I continued working from home in the Delhi-NCR and taking in 10 hours of Zoom calls!

Growing up in Calcutta, Basant Panchami or Saraswati Pujo had a special appeal for the young, especially students. It was bliss with all text books offered for the goddess’ benediction during the day. Studies were taboo; there was no school and everyone dressed up in yellow or mustard-coloured saris and kurtas. On this day boys and girls could walk into any school, even exclusively girls’ schools, on this day marked for teenage romance, friendship and celebration. It continues to be called the “Bengali Valentine’s Day”.

Saraswati Puja had fallen on a Saturday this year and the only plan I had was to meet up with a friend from school. We had planned a whole day of “Delhi-darshan”. After wolfing some mutton nihari at Meena Market, we headed off to Humayun’s Tomb which we found was shut because of Covid restrictions. In order to kill time, we crossed the road from Humayun’s Tomb and arrived at Nizamuddin Basti. I wanted to show my visiting friend the tomb of Atgah Khan, which is almost a miniature of Humayun’s Tomb. The lane leading to the tomb through Nizamuddin’s Dargah was however unusually crowded with both men and women dressed in yellow. Had Saraswati Puja arrived in Nizamuddin, I wondered aloud! As we followed the crowd to the dargah instead of the tomb, I found my guess was not entirely misplaced.

Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya, the Sufi saint of the Chishti Silsila (order) with predecessors like Moinuddin Chishti, Qutbuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki and Baba Farid, lived seven centuries earlier in his khanqah (monastery) behind where Humayun’s Tomb is today. Known for his knowledge, wisdom and geneorosity, he lived up to 90 years through the reigns of four rulers of the Delhi Sultanate, namely Ghiyasuddin Balban, Jalaluddin and Alauddin Khilji and even Ghiyasuddin Tughlaq, spanning three dynasties.

He was known for his sharp tongue and shared a bittersweet relation with the illustrious rulers, blessing them and cursing them in equal measure, keeping the powerful and trappings of power at a distance.

Among his disciples and companions was Amir Khusrow, the poet laurate of the Khilji court, the creator of the Hindustani language (by fusing elements of Persian with Braj), inventor of the tabla, the sitar, of several ragas and the entire form of qawwali music! Indeed, more than six musical forms are attributed to his genius.

It is said Khusrow would sing and Auliya, who had no children of his own and lived with his adopted family from his sister’s side, would go into mystical trance. He was especially attached to his nephew, Taqiuddin Nuh, a boy of fifteen.