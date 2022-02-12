The Chinese New Year revives memories of growing up with Chinese shoes, salons and food

Judging by the ancient silk route and travels through India by scholars and chroniclers like Fa Hien and Hiuen Tsang, China and India possibly shared a reasonably warm relationship in ancient India. But China entered into our public consciousness again centuries later sometime in the 18th century, courtesy opium and tea trades.

Colonisers in India took a lively interest in China with the Dutch beginning to send shipments of opium, which would colour Indo-China relationship as the British East India Company took over control of the trade of opium grown in Bihar and Bengal, generating unheard of revenue.

By the end of 1859, the chest value of opium smuggled into China was 4,484,147 Pounds Sterling, despite China banning the sale and consumption of opium. Wars followed, treaties were signed but trafficking of opium continued under the shadow of bayonets. One wonders how opium growers in Bihar and Bengal viewed China.

When the first batch of Dutch shipment of opium set sail to China, a young tea trader named Tong Atchew landed on the shore of Hooghly in Kolkata. No one knew where Atchew came from and whether he was a Cantonese or a Hakkan; but the dwindling Chinese community in Kolkata/Hooghly continue to revere him as their first ancestor who made a new beginning.

A land grant in 1778 from Warren Hastings helped kick off sugarcane plantation in Bengal. Producing sugar was a labour-intensive process and brought more Chinese migrants to Bengal. Some believe that the land grant came Atchew's way following his gift of some fine tea to Hastings. Soon the rural area close to present day Budge Budge turned into a Chinese settlement with Atchew as the landlord in the village, even now called Atchipur after Atchew known by locals as Achi Saheb, who passed away in 1783.

Tagore visited China in 1924, meeting Chinese poet Lu Xun in Shaoxing. He would make two more trips to China and on his return established a fullfledged centre at Vishwa Bharati dedicated to studying Chinese Civilization and was called Cheena Bhavan.

By 1939-40 well known artists like the legendary Xu Beihong began visiting Kala Bhavan (the art school of the same university) where students learnt the ink brush technique and calligraphy.