Capital's culinary cruise

As Old Delhi aka walled city is known to be a place as if designed for foodies, many food connoisseurs after sunset can be seen standing in eatteries' queues. The stretch from Urdu Bazaar where the famous Qureshi Kabab is to Matia Mahal where Shabrati (Haveli Azam Khan) and Hilal's nihari are the hot joints attracting a number of gourmands stays abuzz.

Karim's and Al- Jawahar are leading diners across the city capital. Even Taufique's biryani and Jahangiri at Daryaganj and Kallu's nihari opposite Delite Cinema have been a big name for years. Babu Shahi Bawarchi at Matka Peer near Pragati Maidan once a popular biryani point has lost its lovers amidst many new briyani selling kiosks.

Moradabadi and Hyderabadi briyani at every corner of the sprawling city are a way better than the likes of Behrouz and Biryani by Kilo. Sumptuous biryani at Taufiq pulls a thick crowd of food lovers from across Delhi particularly those who are in love with authentic biryani.