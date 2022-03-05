Chef Ajay Chopra hosts a virtual tasting event to launch EU’s ‘More Than Food’ campaign
The ‘More Than Food’ campaign is aimed at increasing awareness in India about the food and beverages from the 27 EU Member States through a series of social media, B2B activities
Chef Ajay Chopra recently launched European Union’s ‘More Than Food’ campaign in India by hosting a virtual tasting event. The ‘More Than Food’ campaign is aimed at increasing awareness in India about the food and beverages from the 27 EU Member States through a series of social media, B2B activities, and promotions by highlighting their safety, quality, authenticity, sustainability, and diversity.
Sharing his vision behind the ‘More Than Food’ campaign, Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the EU to India and Bhutan, asserted, “With a partnership of over 60 years, both India and the EU have maintained robust strategic relations. The ‘More Than Food’ campaign is a step towards strengthening this alliance by increasing awareness about EU’s agricultural produce.” He also revealed how all European produce is reinforced by vigorous food safety regulations, guaranteeing authentic, high quality, sustainable and safe products being exported all over the world. “We want to bring the best of European food & beverages to India, and we hope the Indian market will enjoy the rich ingredients from Europe,” he added.
The session by Chef Chopra was preceded by a brief introduction to attendees about European food’s heritage, the rich culture of Europe, and the great stories behind the traditional ingredients used in the different cuisines from Europe. As part of the live virtual session, Chef Ajay Chopra, who is also the ambassador for the ‘More Than Food’ campaign in India, explained the role of various ingredients, their origins and the best way to consume them which made the session a complete, immersive experience for all those attending it. “I am extremely honored and delighted to be a part of European Union’s ‘More Than Food’ campaign in India. The European ingredients truly embody the richness and diversity of the European culture. The ‘More Than Food’ series will give the Indian audience a chance to explore this richness and vast variety of European ingredients,” said Chef Ajay Chopra.
In his characteristic style, Chef Chopra unleashed a range of culinary experiences, bringing alive the picturesque and culturally abundant landscape of the European Union for the culinary enthusiasts in India. He also shared tips to make the perfect cheese and charcuterie board.
“This unique virtual tasting that we hosted with importers, distributors and our audience allowed us to showcase how they can enjoy these products, knowing that they are truly authentic, of excellent quality, sustainable and safe to consume. We had an exciting ensemble of products from the European Union, which truly highlighted and brought alive the authentic heritage of the European food culture. It was good to see how the audience created beautiful grazing boards with some of these amazing European ingredients,” Chef Chopra summed up.
