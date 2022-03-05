Chef Ajay Chopra hosts a virtual tasting event to launch EU’s ‘More Than Food’ campaign

Chef Ajay Chopra recently launched European Union’s ‘More Than Food’ campaign in India by hosting a virtual tasting event. The ‘More Than Food’ campaign is aimed at increasing awareness in India about the food and beverages from the 27 EU Member States through a series of social media, B2B activities, and promotions by highlighting their safety, quality, authenticity, sustainability, and diversity.

Sharing his vision behind the ‘More Than Food’ campaign, Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the EU to India and Bhutan, asserted, “With a partnership of over 60 years, both India and the EU have maintained robust strategic relations. The ‘More Than Food’ campaign is a step towards strengthening this alliance by increasing awareness about EU’s agricultural produce.” He also revealed how all European produce is reinforced by vigorous food safety regulations, guaranteeing authentic, high quality, sustainable and safe products being exported all over the world. “We want to bring the best of European food & beverages to India, and we hope the Indian market will enjoy the rich ingredients from Europe,” he added.