I have only been a molecule in the global acceptance of Indian food: Vikas Khanna

Renowned chef Vikas Khanna, turning 52, reflects on the challenges of aging, balancing opportunities, and his pride in achievements. In an exclusive interview, he shares insights on navigating insecurities, leveraging his energy as a global artist, and using cooking as a medium to raise his voice on issues like hunger and education. Here are some of the excerpts from the interview:

As you turn a year older what are your thoughts on your life so far?

"As I get older I feel there are so many things to be done. At the same time I get worn-out more easily. So I hope I can create a balance in my life. Issi umar mein sabse zyada opportunities hoti hain, lekin kabhi kabhi aap thak jaate ho. At the same time I am very proud of what I’ve achieved."

What advice would you give to achievers who are past their youth ?

"If I had to give myself advice when I was younger, I would say, ‘Don’t be scared of the people who are trying to make a fool of you, those people who trying to pull you down…it is their insecurities that make them behave the way they do.’ As you get older you need to realize that there are people who are out there just to demoralise you, and you need to cut them out of your life. For an artist especially one who functions on a global platform, the biggest asset is his energy. Time is getting shorter as I get older. I need to use my energy for the right things."