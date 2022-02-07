Kitchen hacks: Ways to use a Zipper Bag

Keep leafy vegetables fresh for longer time: Leafy vegetables, such as coriander leaves, mint leaves, methi leaves, spinach, or spring onions, generally spoil even when refrigerated. To keep them fresh for a longer period of time, first dry them out (if there is any water) by leaving them open in the room on a piece of paper. Once the water has dried up, place it in a Zipper Bag and place it in the refrigerator. The innovative Zipper Bag traps moisture and thus keeps your leafy greens fresh and in good condition for a long time.



Smoothie Meal Prep: Health-conscious individuals who enjoy smoothies and include them in either of their meals on a daily basis can now relax about taking time away from their chores to prepare them. These zipper bags keep your chopped fruits fresh for an extended period of time. The fruit combinations, as well as the day and meal time, can be listed on the label, and you're done. The recyclable Zipper Bag allows you to maintain a healthy lifestyle without having to chop fresh fruits every day.



Store Marinated Meat: Even when frozen, it is difficult for non-vegetarians to keep meat fresh for an extended period of time. But they no longer have to be concerned because, unlike a regular zipper bag, the Asahi Kasei Zipper Bag not only keeps your meat fresh but also keeps your kitchen smelling fresh by locking in the odour. So use these zipper bags for fresh, odor-free storage.