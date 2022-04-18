Maharashtra: Flocking for food to Kondhe

Pune’s eastern suburb of Kondhe draws foodies in droves during the month of Ramzan for the same reason people flock to Old Delhi around this time. This is the only time when a variety of gastronomic delights are available from pre-dawn hours till late in the night and there is no way people in Pune would miss out on some of the all-time favourites like Khichda, Kebabs, Mal Pua, Falooda, Samosas, Chicken Tandoori, Biryani, Korma, Kheema, Tunde Kabab, Afghani Paya and Turkish Shawarma.

Catering had suffered during the last two years due to the pandemic and the lockdown. But this year is witnessing unprecedented rush of people, acknowledges Sharif Shaikh, managing director of a catering company in Pune. The eatery run by Sharif caterers is spread over 10,000 square feet area in Kausar Baug and brings families together during this food festival.

“Most of my clientele are non-Muslims who prefer Halal and high quality non vegetarian food and also sweet dishes like bread ka Mitha , Falooda, Kulfi and Malpua. These food items are not available throughout the year and only during Ramadan do the citizens get to enjoy these delicacies,” he explains.

Kothrud resident Madhukar Velankar claimed, “I make it a point to visit Kausar Baug at least for ten days during Ramazan with my family. I prefer Chicken Korma and Dum Biryani while my family members enjoy Russian Kebabs, chicken cutlets and sweetmeats.”