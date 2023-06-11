The scent of a city

When I was growing up, my neighbourhood library had these international fashion magazines that, apart from the glossiest pages and the most beautiful people I had ever laid eyes on, had something even more special—a ‘smellgram’. It was an extended bit of the page that was neatly folded, with instructions to peel open and sniff.

That was how big perfumeries spread the word and scent of their latest creations. You rubbed that folded bit of paper on your wrist and sniffed in awe as it conjured up faraway destinations full of lithe women and gorgeous men looking piercingly at each other against spectacular skies.

In my mind, I was instantly transported to exotic walled gardens and images of places that were always a bridge too far. This was obviously before air-fares became cheaper and the so-called global village happened. Now we pass through not-so-exotic but impressive duty-free zones where eager saleswomen call out to us to try a million colognes and clouds of perfume hang low and seep into our clothes without asking.

My olfactory senses have always been heightened. In fact, there are some who have nicknamed me ‘the bloodhound’. Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that when I enter the lift, I know if it’s the 4th floor below me or the 7th floor above me who has just exited, based on the traces of Clinique, YSL or the humbler Fogg. But I digress.

The reason I speak about my sense of smell is because it has been honed by the aromas of food that I learnt to identify throughout my childhood. When you love food as much as I do, you learn that all the elements of a dish—aroma, taste, ingredient, technique—add up to something greater than nourishment. They tell stories. For me, these are the stories that make up the fabric of cities.