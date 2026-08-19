1962 Asiad gold: How are the two living football legends of the team doing?

The Arjuna award (Lifetime) to I. Arumainayagam on Tuesday brought back in focus the forgotten heroes of India’s 1962 Asian Games football gold—the country’s last significant achievement at the continental stage. It’s been 66 years since and only two members of the golden generation are still alive—Arun Ghosh, the stalwart central defender who played along with Jarnail Singh and Arumainayagam himself.

Now 86, Arumainayagam’s is battling failing health and memory. The ‘Lifetime Arjuna’ is an improvised category and it’s a pity that the recognition has come at a time when it makes little difference to him. ‘’We have been waiting for this for a long time, but everything happens with time. His memory has been playing tricks with him, though he remembers a few moment or two from that campaign or his memories of playing in Mohun Bagan,’’ says his son Nilton Christopher Arumainayagam.

Speaking to National Herald over phone from Bengaluru, where the once nifty winger now stays at his son’s Indiranagar residence, Nilton says with a laugh: ‘’My phone has been ringing since last evening once the AIFF made the announcement with the media asking for his reaction. He was a bit surprised but seemed happy though he is not exactly in a position to convey his thoughts coherently over phone.’’

It was back in 2014 when Mohun Bagan, where he had spent seven years at the peak of his career between 1961 and 1968, awarded him the Mohun Bagan Ratna—an honour bestowed on their greats over the years. ‘’He last paid a visit to Kolkata about four years back and always got excited while speaking about the passion for the game there,’’ says Nilton, who is a Railways employee.