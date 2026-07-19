22 goals, one record: Mbappé surpasses Messi in World Cup history

Kylian Mbappé has carved his name deeper into football folklore, becoming the highest-scoring player in FIFA World Cup history after taking his tournament tally to 22 goals and surpassing Lionel Messi’s long-standing mark of 21.

The France captain reached the historic milestone in a thrilling third-place playoff clash against England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Despite France falling to a 6-4 defeat, Mbappé’s two-goal performance propelled him past Messi and placed him alone at the summit of World Cup scoring greatness.

At just 27, Mbappé’s remarkable journey has unfolded across three World Cup campaigns. He struck four times during France’s victorious 2018 campaign, added eight more in 2022 and produced another prolific display in 2026 with 10 goals, showcasing his extraordinary consistency on football’s biggest stage.