World Cup: Mbappe the leader chasing the trophy again, not just golden boot

Kylian Mbappe clearly hasn’t forgotten the night of 18 December, 2022 at the Lusail Stadium in Doha in a hurry. A hattrick by the Frenchman, only the second in a World Cup final after Geoff Hurst, was not enough to fetch the Les Bleus their back-to-back crown but he is keen on a redemption this time.

If that means giving the peerless Leo Messi a run for his money in the Golden Boots chase, so be it. The double against Sweden on Tuesday, which saw Mbappe’s France overcome the last 32 hurdle in a canter, has how tied him with the Argentine great (six goals each) but then his priorities seem to have changed this time around. The captain’s armband, which Didier Deschamps bestowed on him in early 2023, now drives his relentless hunger to win the showpiece again more than anything else.

“I’m very aware of who I am, how I play, what I shall do but it’s not just about me,” Mbappé said through a translator after the game at the New York New Jersey Stadium. “The entire team is aware of what should be done. It is a new competition that has started today. We did play well, but we were timid. We could have done better at the beginning’’ he said – sounding every inch a captain in charge of several galacticos from the world of club football.