‘Football may never see another rivalry like Messi and Ronaldo’: Oliver Kahn

The two superstars have dominated world football for nearly 20 years, rewriting records and collecting multiple Ballon d'Or titles. While their rivalry has defined club football, they have never faced each other in a FIFA World Cup. With the ongoing tournament widely expected to be their final appearance on football's biggest stage, fans are hoping both legends can add one last memorable chapter to their storied careers.

Kahn also reflected on his own unforgettable 2002 FIFA World Cup campaign, when he became the only goalkeeper in history to win the Golden Ball despite Germany finishing runners-up after losing the final.

"The 2002 World Cup remains one of the greatest experiences of my career. Losing the final still hurts because, as an athlete, you always want to win, especially the World Cup. But with time, you begin to appreciate the journey, the team spirit and the experiences you shared with the squad."

Despite the historic individual honour, Kahn admitted he would gladly trade it for football's biggest prize.

"Winning the Golden Ball as a goalkeeper was a tremendous honour and something very special. However, I would still exchange it for a World Cup trophy."

Offering advice to the next generation of goalkeepers, Kahn urged young players to embrace pressure rather than fear it.

"My advice to young players is simple: learn, learn and keep learning. Most importantly, learn to enjoy pressure instead of fearing it. At the World Cup, the entire world is watching you, but that is exactly what you play football for.""Stay focused on every single action because one moment can define your entire tournament," he added.

With IANS inputs