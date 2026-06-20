World Cup: Can Messi-mania help the US sportswash its image?
Argentine diaspora in Dallas plan mega fan rallies, pre-game gatherings as build-up for their next two games
There is no doubt that Lionel Messi’s start to a record sixth World Cup bow has perhaps exceeded the expectations of his most diehard fans. Come Monday, one more goal from him against Austria can make Messi the highest goal getter in the history of the showpiece – not to speak of being in line to be only the second great after Pele to win back-to-back World Cups.
However, the road to the ultimate glory is a long and arduous one but the ‘Messimania,’ which has gripped the Argentine’s next pit stop for next two matches - Dallas - shows he could be the trump card for US badly need in their bid for sportswashing. From the Draconian visa rules to feedback from the Indian media about no concessions in the land of market economy, the US had been far from ideal hosts so far but then, who could care as long as the Pied Piper of football continued to enthrall the fans.
The buzz from credible sources is that a ticket for the hospitality box in Dallas for the master’s next game is being quoted by the scalpers at $ US 2300. It is expected to rise by leaps and bounds should Argentina move to the next round, but the city is looking forward to making Messi’s presence an affair to remember as the world champions play both Austria (22 June) and Jordan (27 June) at the Dallas Stadium.
Local media reports that thousands of expat Argentine fans in the US have started converging at the Dallas-Fort Worth area as several events – fan rallies, pre-game gatherings, barbecues and watch parties have been organised to receive Messi and his La Albiceleste. Two of the largest Argentina supporter groups: Hinchas Argentinos and La Banda de Argentina have selected Klyde Warren Park as the meeting point for their fan rallies. The first event is scheduled for Sunday and another one on 26 June.
Dan Hunt, co-chair of FIFA North Texas World Cup Organizing Committee, told Dallas Morning News that the area “will be globally recognised’’ for hosting Messi twice. “To have a chance to see one of the greatest two soccer players of all time, it’s Messi and Pele and to have this opportunity is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he said.
The US experiment with Messi, which got underway when the icon chose Miami to be his next base in 2023, has clearly yielded the desired results. The country, where ‘soccer’ has failed to ignite the same passion and loyalty as their core sport in the shape of NBA, NFL, NHL or Major League Baseball (MLB), have wooed some of the biggest names of the game starting from Pele to Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the past - but not with the same results. Surprising as it seems, the US national team has often acquitted itself well on the biggest stage and have already made the cut for the Round of 32 at home, but Messi is that glue which has helped the country market the World Cup on their home soil for the second time.
This is the second time they are hosting the World Cup after 32 years – but at a scale which the world hasn’t seen before. One shouldn’t be surprised if the FIFA go out of their way to ‘protect’ their most prized asset so that his game time is not compromised as much as possible. There was a glaring example of such a star bias when against Algeria, Messi got away without any form of booking when in the 32nd minute, his studs found its way at the calf of Algeria skipper Alissa Mandi.
Referee Szymon Marciniak whistled for a foul as the Algeria camp, along with countless soccer fans, felt Messi got away without any punishment for well – him being Messi. ESPN analysts were unforgiving in their assessment as Ale Moreno said bluntly: ‘’It’s 100 per cent a red card for Lionel Messi. Should have been.’’ The Algerian camp has complained to FIFA three days after the game, though it’s deemed to be more for the record than anything else.
Looking ahead, what was remarkable about Messi’s performance en route to his hattrick was his hunger and commitment. It’s a sheer stroke of luck that he had been able to recover in time for the first game after suffering an injury scare in his left hamstring in the MLS as late as in end-May.
It’s hence a job well begun but the team still looks overtly reliant on him – both as the provider and scorer. At 38 (he will be 39 next week itself), the job is not getting any easier for him – so one can only keep the fingers crossed!