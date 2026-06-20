World Cup: Can Messi-mania help the US sportswash its image?

There is no doubt that Lionel Messi’s start to a record sixth World Cup bow has perhaps exceeded the expectations of his most diehard fans. Come Monday, one more goal from him against Austria can make Messi the highest goal getter in the history of the showpiece – not to speak of being in line to be only the second great after Pele to win back-to-back World Cups.

However, the road to the ultimate glory is a long and arduous one but the ‘Messimania,’ which has gripped the Argentine’s next pit stop for next two matches - Dallas - shows he could be the trump card for US badly need in their bid for sportswashing. From the Draconian visa rules to feedback from the Indian media about no concessions in the land of market economy, the US had been far from ideal hosts so far but then, who could care as long as the Pied Piper of football continued to enthrall the fans.

The buzz from credible sources is that a ticket for the hospitality box in Dallas for the master’s next game is being quoted by the scalpers at $ US 2300. It is expected to rise by leaps and bounds should Argentina move to the next round, but the city is looking forward to making Messi’s presence an affair to remember as the world champions play both Austria (22 June) and Jordan (27 June) at the Dallas Stadium.