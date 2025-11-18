AFC qualifier: Out-of-race Blue Tigers set to try out fresh faces in Dhaka today

A ticket to the 2027 AFC Asian Cup finals in Saudi Arabia is now out of bounds for both India and Bangladesh – and Blue Tigers coach Khalid Jamil wants to use this opportunity to check out a cluster of new faces for the future. As many as seven youngsters are in his squad for their qualifier in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Sahil, 19, who accompanied Jamil at the media conference ahead of the game, is one of the seven players who - if they feature in Tuesday’s game - will make their senior India debut. The others are Hrithik Tiwari, Pramveer, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Mohammed Sanan and Bikash Yumnam. Two more - Brison Fernandes and Macarton Louis Nickson, have only one cap each so far.

‘’I am happy because everyone is working very hard. The new players also know the importance of this game. They are giving their best. So for us, whoever is available, we will use them,’’ the Indian coach said.