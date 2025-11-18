AFC qualifier: Out-of-race Blue Tigers set to try out fresh faces in Dhaka today
Head coach Khalid Jamil wants to make a fresh beginning in the battle of neighbours
A ticket to the 2027 AFC Asian Cup finals in Saudi Arabia is now out of bounds for both India and Bangladesh – and Blue Tigers coach Khalid Jamil wants to use this opportunity to check out a cluster of new faces for the future. As many as seven youngsters are in his squad for their qualifier in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Goalkeeper Sahil, 19, who accompanied Jamil at the media conference ahead of the game, is one of the seven players who - if they feature in Tuesday’s game - will make their senior India debut. The others are Hrithik Tiwari, Pramveer, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Mohammed Sanan and Bikash Yumnam. Two more - Brison Fernandes and Macarton Louis Nickson, have only one cap each so far.
‘’I am happy because everyone is working very hard. The new players also know the importance of this game. They are giving their best. So for us, whoever is available, we will use them,’’ the Indian coach said.
This will be the 30th meeting between the two neighbours but rather surprisingly, the first time in 22 years that the clash is taking place in Bangladesh. The last such occasion was the 2003 SAFF Gold Cup where the hosts won 2-1 in the same venue in Dhaka while the head-to-head record favours India with 14 wins, four losses and 11 draws. The previous meeting last March in Shillong, which got the qualifiers underway, ended in a draw.
‘’We are happy to be here and it is our pleasure to be in Bangladesh. Bangladesh are a good team and it will be a good match.” Sahil said: ‘’It’s an important game for us tomorrow, and we’ve had a good time preparing with the team in the camp in Bengaluru.’’
The Blue Tigers began their training camp in Bengaluru on 6 November and travelled to Dhaka on Saturday. Jamil’s men had two training sessions in Bangladesh, first on Sunday evening at the Armed Police Battalion ground and an official training session at the National Stadium on Monday.
Bangladesh have lost both their home games in the qualifiers this year to Singapore (1-2) and Hong Kong (3-4). Just four days ago at the same venue, they drew 2-2 with Nepal in a friendly game with Premiership midfielder Hamza Choudhury scoring a brace. Jamil said that his side’s focus will be on the host team as a whole instead of a single player.
‘’We are following our plan. Bangladesh have good players and so do we. We are thinking about our opponents as a whole. It’s a very important game. We must think properly, stay calm, and aim for a positive result,’’ the Indian head coach added.
The match will kick off at 7.30 pm IST and streamed live on Fan Code.
