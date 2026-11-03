AIFF in the red? Dues for Brazil friendlies put national body in a spot

The All-India Football Federation (AIFF) may be left red-faced before the global community of the sport as they are now firefighting to pay the remaining dues for Brazil and Uruguay’s hefty appearance fees to play the friendlies last month. A media report says that a proposal by AIFF president Kalyan Choubey to liquidate the fixed deposit of the federation was stalled by members during a virtual Special General Body Meeting (SGBM) on Sunday.

The news has stirred up a hornet’s nest as only last month in an executive committee meeting in Kolkata, Choubey had promised the committee members in reply to a query that the federation would not have to bear any financial liabilities for the three high profile home friendlies.

Incidentally, National Herald in a report on 8th October (Did AIFF commit a financial hara-kiri by hosting the Brazil friendlies?) hinted that the federation would fall short to the tune of Rs 30 crore vis-à-vis the total cost of the project projected at around Rs 80 crore. Responding to a PTI query as to whether his proposal to liquidate a AIFF fixed deposit to the tune of Rs 21 crore was resisted by the members, Choubey said, ‘’No, I am not giving my version. It was an internal meeting and what is there to tell outside (people).’’