Ballon d’Or: Harry Kane a balanced choice, but where are the trophies?

The morning after Harry Kane ended a 25-year wait for a British footballer to win the Ballon d’Or after Michael Owen, the strains of criticism—if any—have been surprisingly muted. And this itself is a vindication that the honour has gone to a deserving candidate despite the presence of a Kylian Mbappe or Lamine Yamal among the three top shortlisted nominees.

There is a degree of another-day-in-the-office kind of body language in Kane, the England captain and a talismanic goalgetter for Bayern Munich for three seasons now, which often has him flying under the radar. The 33-year-old may not have the aura or excitement brought about by a Mbappe or Yamal, but has shown a remarkable work ethic and phenomenal consistency in terms of finding the net for both his club and country with 73 goals from 65 matches in the past season.

The weight of statistics is often irrefutable even in a sport like football—when one considers that only Leo Messi has scored more goals in a season (2011-12) with an aggregate of 82. There was a time when the hegemony of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo over the Ballon d’Or trophy made it quite a predictable and tedious exercise even till a few years back—for reasons not difficult to gauge. This has possibly given way to some interesting choices in recent years like the Spanish midfield general Rodri (2024) or French winger Ousmane Dembele (2025) and now Kane.