Ballon d’Or winner Dembélé enjoys rivalry with runner-up Lamine Yamal
Frenchman and prolific PSG star in awe of Spanish teenager's maturity, backs him to win plenty of trophies
The battle for the Ballon d’Or has, ever since the exit of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo from contention, become a far more open affair. If it was Rodri of Manchester City last year, the prolific Paris Saint-German forward Ousmane Dembélé pipped Lamine Yamal — the precocious talent from Barcelona — for the definitive trophy for best footballer of the year for 2025.
The hardworking Frenchman, now 28 and at the peak of his career, became the sixth player from his country to win the prestigious honour after Raymond Kopa, Michel Platini, Jean-Pierre Papin, Zinedine Zidane and Karim Benzema. Dembélé fired 35 goals in 53 appearances as his team won a treble last season with their first-ever UEFA Champions League, Ligue 1 and the Couple de France.
Dembélé, who has taken over a more central role ever since Kylian Mbappe left PSG for Real Madrid, could have laid his hands on a fourth title but PSG went down to Chelsea in the Club World Cup final at the United States.
Yamal, the next big thing in the game ever since he lit up Euro 2024 in Spain, has been simply prodigious at 18 years for Barcelona. He produced some of his best moments and goals in the biggest games — including the Champions League semi-final defeat to Inter Milan and the El Clasico — apart from helping Barca to clinch the La Liga, Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercopa.
Earlier in Paris, Yamal also won the Kopa Trophy for best under-21 player over the previous season while Vicky Lopez of Barcelona won the women’s best under-21 player. ''I need to keep on working to win other awards in the future,’’ Yamal said.
Asked about his match-up with the Gen Z talent Lamine, the experienced PSG winger lavished praise on the youngster: ‘’It was great to compete with Lamine Yamal. He’s an extraordinary young player with tremendous maturity. We’ve all watched him play all season — he's simply outstanding.’’
Dembélé added: ‘’He’s an extraordinary player. If everything lines up for him, he’ll win plenty of trophies, including the Ballon d’Or. It was a great rivalry. It was a fantastic battle.’’
Receiving the trophy at the majestic Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on Monday, Dembélé said: ‘’Receiving this trophy, especially from Ronaldinho, is truly exceptional. I want to thank PSG for signing me in 2023. The president, the entire team and the club. They are a wonderful family. From day one, the president has treated me very well.’’
Dembélé was considered one of the biggest talents in the game when he broke onto the scene, first at Renne and later at Borussia Dortmund. ‘’I would also like to thank all the staff at PSG who have been fantastic,’’ he said. ‘’Luis Enrique, who is like a father to me. He has been very important to my career, even though it's not over yet. Thank you to all my teammates. We’ve won almost everything. You’ve been by my side, and together we’ve raised our level to achieve these team trophies. This is an individual award, but we all share in this success as a team.’’
The domination of PSG, who waited for years before ending their Champions League drought, was evident from the fact that four of their players figured in the top-10 of the race to Ballon d’Or. Dembélé’s teammates Vitinha finished in third position, Achraf Hakimi sixth and Nuno Mendes in tenth. Mo Salah of Liverpool finished fourth and Raphinha of Barcelona in fifth spot of the rankings, respectively.
