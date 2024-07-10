Euro 2024: Why not many are surprised with Lamine Yamal’s wonder goal

A day before the Euro 2024 final on Sunday, 14 July, Spain’s wonderkid Lamine Yamal will turn 17. There has been a story going around as to how German labour laws prevents minors working after 8.00 pm, though athletes are a special case, and not even they can work beyond 11.00 pm.

Taciturn Spanish coach Luis de la Fuente jokingly said he would take off Yamal if need be to conform with the rules, but he didn’t have to. Yamal created history by being the youngest player to feature in the Euros and score a goal, an awesome strike which would have made the game’s current crown prince Kylian Mbappe proud, as it shaped a Spanish rally in the semi-final last night from which France could never really recover.

If the football world was wondering as to who could be the next big thing in the game, Lamine Yamal Nasraoui Ebana — son of Moroccan father Mounir and mother Sheila of Equatorial Guinea — has provided the answer. There was enough hype which preceded his arrival in Euro, with Leo Messi asking the world to watch out and Fuente taking a calculated gamble with a prodigy who had already played more than 50 matches for Barcelona in his inaugural season.