Euro 2024: From cardiac arrest to a comeback, the Christian Eriksen story

He spent the end of the 2021-22 season with Brentford before joining Manchester United on a three-year deal in one of the most talked about transfer deals. However, the game time for Eriksen under underfire manager Erik ten Hag had been on the wane in recent times with the Dutch preferring the youngers Mainoo in a similar role.

However, national coach Kasper Hjulmand has now thrown him a lifeline – despite some criticism – when he named the 33-year-old creative Eriksen in the 26-member squad in end-May. He will be joined by United teammate Rasmus Hojlund and is expected to have a more central role in the Danish midfield, with Club Brugge winger Andreas Skov Olsen taking over his old position on the right.

Mikkel Damsgaard, who shouldered the creative burden after Eriksen’s collapse and led the team out of the group stage and on to a 2-1 semi-final defeat by England at Euro 2020, has also been included despite a rocky season at Brentford. Kjaer also made the squad after missing a number of late-season games for AC Milan due to a thigh injury.

Interestingly enough, Damsgaard’s reliance on Eriksen had evoked some strong reactions within the Danish football circles in the run-up to the Euros. When he was included in the squad for a number of friendlies in April, former Danish and Real Madrid midfielder Thomas Gravesen reacted angrily in the media. ‘’(Hjulmand) chose to take a player who has sat on the bench at Manchester United, Christian Eriksen, just to maintain relations,’’ Grevesen said.

Harsh words these, but it’s up to Eriksen now to prove there is still enough fire left in the belly. It’s quite likely that being irked at being continuously benched at United, he may seek a summer move with Turkish side Galatasaray or a switch to the Saudi Pro League.

Uefa, the European governing body of the game, has learnt their lessons well from the Eriksen affair. They have launched a major CPR and heart health campaign, using international stars such as Erling Haaland to promote its bid to train more than 100,000 fans in resuscitation skills.