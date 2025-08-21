Battlefield Gaza moves to the World Cup

That the FIFA World Cup 2026 is not all fun-and-games, but rather serious business, should be news to no sports fan. But this year, it's turning into a veritable battlefield — almost literally.

The Italian Soccer Coaches' Association (AIAC), for one, is advocating for Israel’s suspension from international competition due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

With Italy scheduled to face Israel in the pivotal World Cup qualifiers over the next two months, the AIAC has stated, “Israel must stop. Soccer must also take action.”

The association has sent a formal letter to the Italian soccer federation, requesting that this appeal be sent to the governing bodies of European and world soccer, calling for Israel’s suspension from matches.

Lending further gravity to the matter, Gabriele Gravina, who leads the Italian soccer federation, also holds the position of senior vice-president at UEFA.

UN special rapporteur on Palestine Francesca Albanese cheered, "This is the Italy I belong to, respect and love: the one that chooses with its conscience and values, not with its fat wallet and ideologised brain.