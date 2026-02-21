Blue Tigresses arrive in Perth early, focus on arduous AFC Asian Cup task

There are almost two weeks to go before India begin their campaign in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup against Vietnam on 4 February, but the Blue Tigresses were among the first teams to reach Down Under after their valuable experience from their Turkey trip. A challenging assignment this – but the air of optimism is hard to miss under their new former Venezuelan head coach Amelia Valverde.

‘’We’re now counting down the days, about 12 to go, until our first match. We’re very happy with how things feel with the players and the group. The team is in a good place, training well, and also waiting for the official activities to begin,’’ the former coach of Venezuela’s World Cup squad said.

From single-digit temperatures in Turkish winter, Amelia and her side have had to adjust to the summer in Perth, but arriving early has made that process a lot smoother. Speaking to AIFF media, she said: ‘’It took a few days to adapt to the time difference and also a bit to the weather. The climate here is very different from Türkiye. It was raining heavily there. Here, the temperatures are significantly hotter, ranging from 30-35 degrees during the day. But that's not a problem. Our matches are at night, so temperatures will be more controlled.