AFC Asian Cup: I like my teams to be brave, says new coach Amelia Valverde

Barely 23 when she began her coaching career back home, Amelia made rapid strides as in four years’ time, she found herself in the dugout at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium, leading her country in its first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup match in 2015. Costa Rica drew 1-1 with Spain, a commendable job by the first female head coach that the country had ever appointed. She was once again in charge when Costa Rica qualified for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

How were her first couple of days in office with the group, which provided one of the few silver linings for Indian football in an otherwise dismal 2025 by qualifying for the AFC showpiece? ‘’It is a very respectful group we have and you can see that it is a group that has already been working. The players understand the importance of this. From my side, I have tried to get to know them as much as possible, gather as much information as I can about the players, learn about their history, and of course about the staff (Crispin Chhetri & Priya PV) as well. The key right now is to create that synergy as quickly as possible,’’ Amelia noted.

Responding to a query about the kind of approach she would like to inculcate in Sangita Basfour & Co, Amelia said: ‘’First of all, I like my teams to be very brave. I like teams that are united and supportive, both on and off the pitch, both defensively and offensively. No one is above the team. All players are important, whether they are on the pitch or not.’’

Finally, any word of advice for the fans who are starved of success for Indian teams, men or women? ‘’First, we need all of your positive energy and good vibes. The team and the players are doing a very good job. The dreams and the hopes are alive. We are working as hard as possible to represent this great country in the best possible way. We know the responsibility we carry, and we hope to be able to give the fans all the happiness.’’